Dolphins to honor Don Shula with commemorative patch

The Miami Dolphins will honor their former coach with a patch during the 2020 season.
Team spokeswoman Sydney Wade said Thursday that the team will wear a commemorative patch in honor of legendary head coach Don Shula, who died earlier this year.
Shula coached the Dolphins from 1970-95, leading the team to its only Super Bowl wins in franchise history.
The patch will feature Shula's name and "347" to signify his all-time career wins -- more than any other coach in NFL history.
"Don Shula's lasting impact on the Miami Dolphins, NFL and South Florida community is immeasurable," team owner Stephen Ross said in a statement. "We are proud to continue honoring his historic life and legacy with a patch that is emblematic of his success on the football field as the winningest coach in our league's history."
Dolphins coaches and team personnel will also wear a pin with the patch design.
The patch will be worn for the first time during the Sept. 13 season opener at the New England Patriots.
