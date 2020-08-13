Florida coronavirus patient says donated plasma saved her life

A Florida woman shared her inspiring and emotional story on Thursday about surviving COVID-19 thanks to donated convalescent plasma.
During a roundtable discussion hosted by Gov. Ron DeSantis in Tallahassee, Gail Murray said she was hospitalized with a severe case of the coronavirus earlier this year and feared she wasn't going to make it.
"I was so sick that I knew, and had pretty much prepared in my mind that, you know, that was the way I was going to go. Not being with my family, not being able to see any of them," Murray said.
However, Murray's son-in-law had tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies and was able to donate is convalescent plasma, which doctors used to successfully treat Murray.
"It was absolutely life-changing to get that plasma," Murray said. "I have felt so good. In just a few days, I went from thinking I was going to die to literally feeling, why am I in here? I feel like I'm ready to go home now."
HEAR FROM CORONAVIRUS SURVIVOR:
DeSantis urged people who've tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered from the virus to donate their blood.
The governor said the blood of recovered patients contains convalescent plasma, which is rich in antibodies to help current COVID-19 patients heal.
"All those folks who have those antibodies have an opportunity to help those who are still suffering from the disease," DeSantis said.
The governor added that Florida is performing around 1,000 tests per day for COVID-19 antibodies, and roughly 20% of those tests since Aug. 4 have come back positive each day for antibodies.
"If you are positive, we absolutely ask you to be willing and considered to donating your blood, because it can be used," DeSantis said.
"I was really sick. And I know that I would not have made it had I not received the plasma," Murray said. "It saved my life."
For more information about donating plasma, visit OneBlood's website by clicking here.
WATCH ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION:
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 557,137 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state
Scripps Only Content 2020