Florida costs for contact tracing services skyrocket

In an email, Maximus spokesperson Lisa Miles said “as you know, the primary goal is to slow and control the spread of COVID. The contact tracing contracts are all contemplated to be temporary in nature. It is very typical for contracts to have modifications such as an extension to take services beyond the initial contract period or changes in staffing needs to adjust for volumes. Typically for volume-driven contracts like this, there tends to be a range of possible financial scenarios that depend on the level of activities. In this case, the total value will likely range between $65 million and $75 million,” stated Miles.