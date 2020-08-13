FSU football player says school 'lied' about COVID-19 procedures

A Florida State football player claims he is being lied to by the school about its coronavirus testing procedures.
While the Seminoles were practicing Thursday, wide receiver Warren Thompson posted a letter on Twitter and Instagram in which he claimed he had "been lied to multiple times" and that university leaders were "only worried about their own future rather than their own athletes."
Thompson went on to say he has "been ridiculed about speaking up regarding this issue," one day after he tweeted that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. That tweet was deleted a short time later.
"I want to play for Florida State University and have a great season for myself and our supporters," Thompson wrote, adding that "lies from our leaders" have jeopardized his well-being.
Thompson's post was shared by fellow receiver D.J. Matthews.
Matthews also tweeted about "all the lies."
That post was then retweeted by receiver Tamorrion Terry.
First-year Florida State head coach Mike Norvell defended the program's COVID-19 procedures, telling reporters it was "disappointing to see what was said."
"We've been very open and transparent throughout this process," he added.
Not all FSU players seemed to feel that way, though. Defensive backs Jaiden Lars-Woodbey and Asante Samuel Jr. tweeted that they feel safe at FSU.
The dissension within the program takes place just two days after Gov. Ron DeSantis attended a news conference at the indoor practice facility alongside FSU President John Thrasher, athletic director David Coburn and two FSU players, all of whom spoke in support of playing football this fall.
