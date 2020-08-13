Glenn Glazer leaving WPTV

After 20 years navigating South Florida through hurricanes, tropical storms and the typical afternoon thunderstorms, WPTV meteorologist Glenn Glazer is saying goodbye.
Glazer is leaving the station, where he has worked since the 1990s.
He made the announcement Thursday morning during "Today on 5."
Glazer first came to WPTV in 1997 and spent five years at the station before leaving in 2001. He returned to WPTV in 2006.
"It was a tough decision, but I have an opportunity outside of TV news, so I'm going to give that a try," Glazer said.
Glazer called his time at WPTV "a crazy, wild ride," but said he will miss his extended family.
"We have unbelievable relationships here," Glazer said.
His last day will be Friday.
We speak for all of South Florida when we say, he will be missed.
Scripps Only Content 2020