Gunman sought after gas station clerk shot in Lake Park

A gas station clerk is recovering after he was shot during a robbery attempt Wednesday night in Lake Park, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the gunman entered a Mobil gas station in the 900 block of 10th St. about 11:20 p.m.
The man then held the clerk at gunpoint and demanded he open the company safe.
Barbera said a struggle ensued and the gunman's weapon discharged, striking the clerk in the upper thigh.
The clerk, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital and treated for injuries that are not life-threatening, officials said.
The sheriff's office said the gunman is bald, in his late 20s or 30s, about 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall with a slender build.
Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS if you have information in the case.
