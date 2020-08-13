Homeless man shot, killed in Pompano Beach

A homeless man was shot to death Tuesday night in Pompano Beach.
The fatal shooting occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. between the Burger King and 7-Eleven on North Federal Highway.
Broward Sheriff's Office Sgt. Donald Prichard said deputies arrived and found the victim, later identified as Joseph Surace, suffering from a gunshot wound. The 28-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Deputies are searching for the shooter.
Anyone with information is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
