Homeless man shot, killed in Pompano Beach
August 13, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT - Updated August 13 at 3:30 PM

A homeless man was shot to death Tuesday night in Pompano Beach.

The fatal shooting occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. between the Burger King and 7-Eleven on North Federal Highway.

Broward Sheriff's Office Sgt. Donald Prichard said deputies arrived and found the victim, later identified as Joseph Surace, suffering from a gunshot wound. The 28-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies are searching for the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

