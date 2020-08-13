LIVE: FBI update on mom who disappeared in South Florida

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE BELOW:
The FBI will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon related to a missing mother whose child was found wandering in Broward County last month.
Officials are providing an update into the investigation of Leila Cavett, 21, who disappeared in South Florida about July 25 in Hollywood, Florida.
Cavett's 2-year-old son, Kamdyn, was later found wandering alone barefoot in Miramar, prompting a search for the woman.
Authorities canvassed the area for days trying to locate the child's mother but were unsuccessful.
Cavett is from Dawsonville, Georgia, and was last seen in Hollywood driving a white mid-to-late 90s Chevy Silverado 3500 pickup truck with a red tailgate and a "Baby on Board" sign on the passenger window, according to a report from NBC News.
Miramar police said in a tweet on July 30 that Kamdyn is currently in foster care.
