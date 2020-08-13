Martin teachers frustrated over being considered 'essential'

If an essential worker is a close contact on the "contact list" and they need to continue to work to help with the needs of the school site to provide services, they are an essential worker. They must have a health check on arrival, wear a mask at all times and social distance, and can work as long as they remain symptom-free. They must immediately report if they have any of the symptoms of COVID019 and not come to work. When not at work, they must be instructed to quarantine at home for 14 days from the last contact with the positive case. They cannot go anywhere else but to work and then home.