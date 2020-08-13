$168.5 million lottery ticket sold in Boynton Beach

Someone in South Florida woke up Thursday morning a millionaire after winning the Powerball.
A Florida Lottery ticket sold in Boynton Beach matched all five numbers for Wednesday night's drawing and is worth $168.5 million. It was sold at a Publix located at 4770 North Congress Ave.
The winning numbers drawn on Wednesday are 02-06-18-36-37 with the Power Ball 21 and PowerPlay 02.
This is the 14th Powerball jackpot-winning ticket sold in Florida since 2009. However, this is the first in Palm Beach County or the Treasure Coast.
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292,201,336.
