Missing mom visited Vero restaurant before disappearance

The FBI said Thursday they are asking for the public's assistance in the mysterious disappearance of a woman who visited South Florida last month.
Officials said they are pursuing multiple leads in the disappearance of Leila Cavett, 21, who disappeared in South Florida July 26 after
arriving the previous day.
FBI Miami Special Agent in Charge George L. Piro said Thursday that Cavett was in Hollywood, Miramar and Fort Lauderdale Beach during her brief time in South Florida.
Surveillance photos provided by the FBI show she visited a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Vero Beach on July 24.
Cavett's 2-year-old son, Kamdyn, was later found wandering alone barefoot in an apartment complex in Miramar, prompting a search for the woman.
Authorities canvassed the area for days trying to locate the child's mother but were unsuccessful.
"Leila's separation from her son is completely out of character," Piro said.
Cavett is from Dawsonville, Georgia, and was last seen in Hollywood driving a white mid-to-late 90s Chevy Silverado 3500 pickup truck with a red tailgate and a "Baby on Board" sign on the passenger window, according to a report from NBC News.
Her vehicle was found unattended July 28 in Hollywood.
"We believe some people who are familiar with the circumstances surrounding Leila's disappearance remain in our community, while some have left the area," Piro said.
Piro said Cavett is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 120 pounds with a tattoo of her son's name "Kamdyn" on her right, inner arm along with a "Jesus fish" tattooed on her right wrist.
"We are trying to identify and contact everyone who she might have spoken to or come in contact with," Piro said.
Miramar police said in a tweet on July 30 that Kamdyn is currently in foster care.
The FBI asks the public to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip on the FBI's website if you have any information on Cavett's disappearance or whereabouts.
Scripps Only Content 2020