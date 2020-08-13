2nd case of West Nile virus in Palm Beach County

State health officials in Palm Beach County announced Thursday the second confirmed human case of West Nile virus this summer, prompting a mosquito-borne illness alert.
The first West Nile case was announced June 27.
Mosquito control experts and the Department of Health said they continue to work on prevention efforts to mitigate the problem.
Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County Director Dr. Alina Alonso reminds residents to take basic precautions to help limit exposure and avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.
Most West Nile virus infections, about 80 percent, are asymptomatic, according to health experts. Those who develop symptoms usually experience headaches, fever, pain and fatigue.
Experts say the best way to avoid mosquito bites is wear long sleeves, light colors, wear insect repellent or stay indoors.
Before this summer, the last human cases of West Nile Virus in Palm Beach County were two in 2018, however both were imported cases.
Click here to learn more about West Nile virus and prevention methods.
