New details released in murder of Indiantown woman shot on Tuesday

New details have been released after a mother of six was shot and killed in front of her kids inside their home in the Indiantown community.
In a recently released report from the Martin County Sheriff's Office, new information shows that one of Maribel Rosado Morales' children attempted to stab Donald Williams, who is now charged with premeditated murder.
"He went in and confronted her with something to do with the video and then we learned that there was later a conversation about Facebook," Sheriff William Snyder said. "He said she actually started to smile at him and he became enraged and shot her."
Deputies say after Morales was shot by Williams, he pointed a gun at one of the female children and then at one of the boys who fell to the ground with a knife.
"My heart goes out to this family and the children, and that is the biggest concern for me, is the protection of those children," Martin County School District Superintendent Laurie Gaylord said.
City council members in the small community asked that everyone keep the family in their prayers.
"Me and this young lady grew up on the same street so ate from the same house so it has definitely been a tragedy," City Councilman Anthony Dowling said. "As we move forward lets not only be attentive but let's be sensitive to this family."
According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, Williams was caught by SWAT team members at a nearby bus stop after a driver reported he left the gun inside of a bag on the bus.
Deputies say Williams confessed to the murder of Morales.
