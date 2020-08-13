Palm Beach County to conduct aerial mosquitoes spraying Friday

Palm Beach County will be conducting an aerial mosquito spraying 30 minutes after sunset on Friday.
The spraying is being conducted as an effort to combat mosquito-borne illness.
The Florida Department of Health has issued a mosquito-borne illness alert for the county as a second human case of West Nile virus has been confirmed.
The spraying will cover approximately 280,000 acres of populated areas west of Military Trail from western Boca Raton north to Wellington, The Acreage/Loxahatchee, Jupiter Farms, and the Glades communities of Pahokee, Belle Glade, South Bay, and Lake Harbor.
Mosquito Control advises residents to use an insect repellent containing DEET and wear long pants and a long-sleeve shirt if going outdoors after dark. Residents are also asked to drain or minimize standing water on their properties.
For up to date information on aerial spraying call the Aerial Spray Hotline at 561-642-8775.
Scripps Only Content 2020