Person struck by bullet inside suburban Boynton Beach home
August 13, 2020 at 10:40 PM EDT - Updated August 13 at 10:40 PM

One person is injured following a shooting in suburban Boynton Beach Thursday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. in the 9800 block of Lawrence Road, just north of West Boynton Beach Blvd.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the victim was struck as shots were fired into a residence.

Officials said the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

No more information was immediately available.

