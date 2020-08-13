Person struck by bullet inside suburban Boynton Beach home

One person is injured following a shooting in suburban Boynton Beach Thursday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. in the 9800 block of Lawrence Road, just north of West Boynton Beach Blvd.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the victim was struck as shots were fired into a residence.
Officials said the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
No more information was immediately available.
