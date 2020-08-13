Sebastian Police Department K-9 Oldie set to retire following 7 years of service

Sebastian Police Department K-9 Oldie set to retire following 7 years of service
August 13, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT - Updated August 13 at 6:10 PM

A Sebastian Police Department K-9 officer is set to retire Friday following 7 years of service.

The department said that K-9 Oldie's retirement decision came after a developing medical condition that would prevent him from sufficiently perform his K-9 duties.

"In an effort to prevent the medical condition from developing more rapidly and for his and his handler’s safety, the difficult decision was made to retire Odie," said the department.

K-9 Oldie started with the department in Aug. of 2013, completed his training, and passed the FDLE K-9 certification in December of the same year.

According to the department, Oldie is credited with making numerous arrests, including charges for aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated stalking, armed burglary, burglary, grand theft, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, criminal mischief, and narcotics possession.

K9 Oldie at work.JPG
K9 Oldie at work.JPG

Oldie has also participated in the South Florida K-9 Competition several times competing against the top K-9 teams in South Florida, making several top ten finishes in the team obstacle course.

The department said Odie will be retiring to live a happy healthy life with his partner, Officer Cole, and family.

K9 Oldie and his partner, Officer Cole
K9 Oldie and his partner, Officer Cole

"Odie will spend his retirement enjoying his squeaky toys and being spoiled, " said the department.

Scripps Only Content 2020