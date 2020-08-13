Sebastian Police Department K-9 Oldie set to retire following 7 years of service

A Sebastian Police Department K-9 officer is set to retire Friday following 7 years of service.
The department said that K-9 Oldie's retirement decision came after a developing medical condition that would prevent him from sufficiently perform his K-9 duties.
"In an effort to prevent the medical condition from developing more rapidly and for his and his handler’s safety, the difficult decision was made to retire Odie," said the department.
K-9 Oldie started with the department in Aug. of 2013, completed his training, and passed the FDLE K-9 certification in December of the same year.
According to the department, Oldie is credited with making numerous arrests, including charges for aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated stalking, armed burglary, burglary, grand theft, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, criminal mischief, and narcotics possession.
Oldie has also participated in the South Florida K-9 Competition several times competing against the top K-9 teams in South Florida, making several top ten finishes in the team obstacle course.
The department said Odie will be retiring to live a happy healthy life with his partner, Officer Cole, and family.
"Odie will spend his retirement enjoying his squeaky toys and being spoiled, " said the department.
Scripps Only Content 2020