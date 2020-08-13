Several pipe bombs found near strip mall in Boynton Beach

Boynton Beach found pipe bombs in the area of Congress Ave. and Old Boynton Rd., following reports of a loud noise in the area.
Officers shut down the Old Boynton Road from Congress Avenue to Renaissance Commons Boulevard, the Oakwood Square Shopping Center, and the south end of the Town Center Shopping Center near Target and Best Buy, but they have since reopened. Hoadley Road is still closed.
According to police, as an abundance of caution, officers evacuated Poinciana West Apartment, the homes along Hoadley Road, and the Oakwood Square Shopping Center.
PBSO Bomb Squad is at the scene to assist with the investigation.
A resident in the area told WPTV that she has been waiting for over an hour to get home.
"Since the Fourth of July, there have been really loud noises in the neighborhood. Like the only thing that could make that kind of sound is a bomb. I've never heard anything that loud before. When you're outside it hurts your ears it's so loud," she said.
Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes.
