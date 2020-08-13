T-Rex at South Florida Science Center and Aquarium gets face mask

A massive dinosaur outside the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach is taking a bite out of the coronavirus pandemic.
Rosie, a 28-foot Tyrannosaurus Rex standing watch at the science center, was outfitted with a dino-size face mask on Thursday.
The science center said Rosie will wear her mask proudly to set an example for visitors.
The South Florida Science Center and Aquarium is currently open with in-person summer camps, virtual programming, outdoor recreation and live shows, competitive science fairs, and exhibit tours.
Admission is $11.95 for adults, $7.95 for children over 3, $9.95 for seniors, and free for museum members and children under 3.
To learn more about the science center, click here.
