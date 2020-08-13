Tropical Storm Josephine forms in Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Storm Josephine formed Thursday morning in the Atlantic Ocean, but is expected to run into trouble down the line and won't impact our weather in South Florida.
According to the 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Josephine has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving west-northwest at 16 mph.
The NHC said Josephine's general motion is expected to continue for the next few days, followed by a turn toward the northwest late this weekend or early next week. The system is expected to stay well east of the Bahamas and not effect our weather in South Florida.
According to WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Glenn Glazer, Josephine will run into strong wind sheer which will likely weaken it to a depression over the weekend.
