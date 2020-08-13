Tropical Storm Josephine forms in Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Storm Josephine formed Thursday morning in the Atlantic Ocean, but is expected to run into trouble down the line and won't impact our weather in South Florida.
According to the 11 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Josephine has maximum sustained winds near 45 mph with higher gusts and is moving west-northwest at 17 mph.
The NHC said Josephine's general motion is expected to continue for the next few days, followed by a turn toward the northwest late this weekend or early next week. The system is expected to stay well east of the Bahamas and not affect our weather in South Florida.
On the forecast track the center of Josephine is expected to pass to the northeast of the Leeward Islands over the weekend.
