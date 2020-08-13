West Palm Beach food hall hosting Black Lives Matter event

A food hall in West Palm Beach will hold an event Thursday night to celebrate Black culture and encourage voter registration ahead of the November election.
The free event will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Grandview Public Market located in the Warehouse District at 1401 Clare Ave.
It will feature musicians, poets and speakers. Black-owned vendors will also be selling soap, jewelry, photography, hats and other items.
"The warm, welcoming atmosphere at Grandview Public Market and the global selection of food makes it the perfect backdrop for an event celebrating Black lives and diversity among people of all colors," said Matt Brown, co-founder of the SOULFAM collective who helped organize the event. "Plus, the large outdoor patio makes it easy for us to celebrate our important message while keeping people safely distanced."
The event is sponsored by Rebuild History, a new West Palm Beach-based non-profit aimed at benefiting the Black community through funding for Black-owned businesses and programs.
Guests are asked to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
