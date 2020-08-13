WPTV, United Way host virtual summer food drive in response to pandemic

As South Florida continues to grapple with the state’s unemployment crisis, WPTV is teaming up with United Way of Palm Beach County and Kolter Homes to help.
This week, donations are being accepted as WPTV hosts a virtual food drive aimed at helping less fortunate people who have been affected by COVID-19.
Food banks across the region have reported an exponential increase in the demand for food amidst the pandemic.
United Way affiliates across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast have ramped up efforts with various community partners to respond to the pressing need throughout the region.
“New Hope Charities (Florida Crystals) donated many bags of rice and sugar to help senior citizens who are facing difficulties due to the virus,” said Willie Miller, manager of West County Senior Center.
Miller said the donation of baking ingredients has had the added benefit of reducing stress among the senior citizen he serves.
“Older adults in the Glades are baking cakes, cookies, and pies during the pandemic and experiencing reduced stress and much comfort while finding purpose in the kitchen,” said Miller.
FLIPANY is also assisting families in Western Palm Beach County by hosting additional food distribution sites for student meals.
FLIPANY (Florida Introduces Physical Activity and Nutrition to Youth) is a 501c3 non-profit organization founded in 2005 by FLIPANY’s President and CEO, Lynne Kunins.
Kunins is encouraging the community to donate to the United Way of Palm Beach County so more agencies can provide hunger relief.
“For every dollar, we get in cash we’re able to leverage another three dollars from the state,” said Kunins. “We’re able to leverage dollars from the federal food program so kids can get nutritious meals every day. It lets us do what we do best and that’s feeding families.”
FLIPANY’s mission is to foster healthy lives through nutrition education, physical activities, and wellness initiatives.
The organization serves children in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.
The Palm Beach County School District has served more than 4.5 million free meals have been served since schools closed in March.
This week the district’s free food distribution expanded to more than 130 school sites and will continue to distribute meals on Tuesday and Thursdays until the new school year begins.
However, FLIPANY is one of many charities that helps the school district’s mission by offering additional distribution sites for families.
FLIPANY is also working closely with the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services to provide FREE grab-and-go breakfast and lunch to children 18 years and under during the extended school closure.
Contributions to the WPTV virtual summer food drive will benefit families all across South Florida.
Donors can also choose a specific county to receive the funding.
