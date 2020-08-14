Amber Alert issued for missing Orlando girl

An Amber Alert has been issued Friday afternoon for a missing teen girl from the Orlando area.
According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the unknown white or Hispanic girl, who's approximately 16 years old, was last seen on Friday in the 3200 block of S. Goldenrod Road in Orlando.
The girl is 5'5", 135 pounds, with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a baggy red t-shirt and dark pants.
The FDLE said the girl may be with an unknown Hispanic man, who was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants.
They may be in a gray 2004 Toyota RAV4, with Florida license plate 504RXA. The vehicle has a broken rear passenger window.
If you've seen either of them, call 911 right away.
