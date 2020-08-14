1 dead, 2 injured following three-vehicle crash in Stuart

One person is dead and two others are injured following a crash that involved a Martin County bus, a private ambulance, and a pickup truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred Friday evening near the intersection of SE Velasquez Ave. and Madrid St. in Stuart.
FHP said a man who was being transported in the ambulance to a hospice died following the crash. It's unknown whether the crash led up to his death. No one else in the ambulance was injured.
The driver of the bus and the driver of the pickup truck were transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Velasquez Ave. is blocked both ways as officers work the scene.
No more information was immediately available.
Scripps Only Content 2020