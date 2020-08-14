Girl, 3, hit and killed by truck near Lake Worth Beach

A 3-year-old girl died Thursday night after the driver of a truck accidentally hit her, pinning her underneath the vehicle, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
The incident report said the driver of a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 was unloading passengers while parked in the 4700 block of Gulfstream Rd. at 6:10 p.m.
After the passengers exited the truck, the report said the driver turned south to conduct a U-turn.
The child, Violet Juarez of Greenacres, Florida, then moved in front of the vehicle, unbeknownst to the driver.
Violet was struck by the front of the vehicle and became pinned under the truck.
The sheriff's office report said the driver immediately stopped the vehicle and transported the child to JFK Medical Center, which was the nearest hospital for medical treatment.
Violet was later transported to the Delray Medical Center by Trauma Hawk where she was pronounced dead at 8:30 p.m. from injuries sustained in the crash.
No charges are pending, according to the sheriff's office report.
Scripps Only Content 2020