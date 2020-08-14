High school fall sports could be postponed in Florida

High school fall sports across the state of Florida could be postponed by several weeks.
The Florida High School Athletic Association on Friday is debating a plan to temporarily postpone the start of all fall sports until Monday, Aug. 24.
Under a proposal presented by FHSAA Executive Director George Tomyn, the first practice date for all fall sports would be Aug. 24, with the first games taking place on Sept. 4.
"I'm a firm believer in parental choice, and I'm a firm believer in local decision making," Tomyn told FHSAA board members on Friday. "Please remember, there is no requirement for students to play a sport. There's no requirement for schools to have a team sport."
For football, the last regular season game would take place on Nov. 6, with regional and state finals taking place after that.
The golf and girls volleyball seasons would last six weeks, with the final regular season contests taking place on Oct. 10, followed by district and regional tournaments and state finals.
The cross country season would last seven weeks, with the final regular season race taking place on Oct. 17, followed by district and regional tournaments and state finals.
The swimming and diving season would also last seven weeks, with the final regular season meet taking place on Oct. 17, and district, regional, and state meets after that.
For bowling, the season would last eight weeks, with the final regular season contest taking place on Oct. 24, followed by district tournaments and state finals.
"Our governor and our commissioner of education are insistent that our schools reopen, and our governor and our commissioner of education know that extracurricular activities and athletic activites are part of that school opening," Tomyn said.
