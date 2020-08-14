Judge denies state's request to dismiss FEA lawsuit concerning schools

Attorneys representing the Florida Education Association and the state argued Friday about the safety of opening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.
During the hearing, a judge denied the motion to dismiss a Florida Education Association lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state's department of education.
According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff seeks to give local districts the discretion to reopen physical school sites without the risk of losing funding.
A hearing for a temporary injunction is scheduled for Wednesday at 8:30.
In the meantime, attorneys representing both sides will begin a process of mediation starting on Monday. In July, the state issued an executive order requiring public schools to open this month.
The FEA is seeking a court declaration that the defendant’s mandate that schools physically reopen, goes against the state’s constitution, including the guarantee to provide a safe and secure public education system.
