LIVE: Palm Beach County coronavirus briefing
August 14, 2020 at 12:50 PM EDT - Updated August 14 at 4:16 PM

Palm Beach County officials are holding a news conference Friday afternoon to provide an update on local efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner is being joined by other officials and county staff.

The county has 38,226 confirmed COVID-19 cases of the coronavirus and 976 deaths, according to the latest figures provided by the Florida Department of Health.

The state said Friday that Florida's newly-reported coronavirus deaths increased by 228 as total deaths of residents passed 9,000.

