Mail-in ballot numbers surging in Palm Beach County

With only days until the Tuesday primary in Florida, close to 160,000 mail-in ballots have already been returned in Palm Beach County.
“We have a lot more people doing vote-by-mail than the early voting,” said Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link.
Close to 350,000 voters have requested mail-in ballots, so a lot more are expected to be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service by the Tuesday 7 p.m. deadline.
"We're working very closely with them to make sure they’re getting them to us as they get in. I know they're overwhelmed with not just ballots but all the political mail that's out there," Sartory Link said.
The supervisor said ballots are currently being delivered once a day to the elections office. However, there will be three deliveries on Tuesday.
Some voters were delivering their ballots personally to the Supervisor of Elections Office, located at 240 S Military Trail, where a drop-off box is located. The box is under 24-hour surveillance.
“It's most important for me to be able to know that my ballot was safely delivered,” voter Laura Devlin said.
“I wanted to be sure it got here,” said voter Venelean Simpkins said.
