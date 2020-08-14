More attendees of sheriffs' conference test positive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- More people are testing positive for coronavirus after a statewide law enforcement conference.
I-Team Investigator Adam Walser first told you about the outbreak after this conference last week and now he’s learning more about how this virus spread among attendees.
The Florida Sheriff's Association – which organized the conference -- has confirmed five of its staff members, included four who went to the conference, tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.
The three-day conference was held at a Lee County resort beginning July 26.
So far, three Florida sheriffs, the director and deputy director of the Florida Department of Corrections and a fifth unidentified person who attended the conference have tested positive for COVID-19.
Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody also attended that conference, but their offices told the I-Team they got tested recently and the results came back negative.
We uncovered that several sheriffs who attended the conference appeared at an event with President Donald Trump later that week.
We have now learned that participants for that event were required to take rapid tests before coming into close contact with the president.
The Florida Sheriff’s Association released the following statement Monday:
“The health of our staff is one of our top priorities as we work together diligently to serve the Sheriffs of Florida. Their safety, and the safety of their loved ones, is paramount. We are monitoring updates and best practices. We will continue to implement those best practices, to follow CDC guidelines and to navigate this new normal along with the rest of Florida.”
