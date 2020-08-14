Palm Beach Gardens gym offering outdoor workouts

Brittani Coury wasn't ready to go back to her boutique fitness studio in Palm Beach Gardens. She said because of the coronavirus pandemic she is staying outside.
"My family and I decided it's just not what we are going to be doing right now. We are trying to stay outdoors, on the beach on the boat; out in the open," Coury said.
But when two Orangetheory Fitness studios on PGA Boulevard started offering outdoor classes in Lilac Park, she jumped at the chance.
"When I saw [Coach Trevor Forbose] on the field, I could have cried. It's so nice to see familiar faces when you haven't seen people in so long ... it feels like family," said Coury.
"People want to be connected," said Trevor Forbose, co-owner of Orangetheory Fitness in Palm Beach Gardens.
Dennise Kaslow said she had apprehension about going inside the studio at first, but got used to it after she saw the safety precautions.
"It's going to be my first time doing it outside," said Dennise Kaslow.
So, after a quick temperature check, the atomic mountain climbers, pushups and steam engines got underway in a socially-distanced manner.
"It's great. I think anyone that's hesitant about going back into a studio, this is a great transition," said Coury.
Orangetheory obtained permits from the city of Palm Beach Gardens.
"It's an added expense that honestly for health and fitness and wellness is so justified," said Forbose.
"You know you definitely feel safer because you're outside," said Kaslow.
"Everybody feels so much more comfortable being out and in their [own] space," said Forbose.
"It was awesome, I love it," said Coury.
The added heat from doing the workouts outside caused the gyms to use a socially-distanced water mister to cool people off.
The two Palm Beach Gardens franchisees say they offer classes at Lilac Park three times a week: Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:15 a.m. and Saturday at 8:15 a.m.
