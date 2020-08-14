2 people injured in aircraft fire at North County Airport

Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews are at the scene of an aircraft fire at the North County Airport Friday afternoon.
Crews arrived at the scene at 5:23 p.m. and reported a visible column of smoke as they entered the airport property. The fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished.
According to officials, two patients were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
