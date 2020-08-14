Restaurant helping to feed those in need during the pandemic

The pandemic has forced a popular West Palm Beach Restaurant to close, but that's not stopping its owners from feeding a need in the community.
Since the outbreak, Grato Restaurant and Bar has stepped up to feed thousands and this weekend they're taking things a step further to help restaurant workers across south florida.
The dining room at Grato has turned into a production facility where chefs and servers have been cooking, packing, and distributing thousands of meals weekly.
Since April, they have donated more than 160,000 meals to elderly and those impacted by the pandemic.
On Saturday, through the restaurant's non-profit, Buccan Provisions, organizers are launching a food distribution for unemployed or underemployed restaurant staff.
The distribution will include cooked meals, fresh produce, and essentials such as toilet paper, diapers and feminine products.
"If you have a family of 4 you’re going to get 12 meals," Jennifer Bell said. Bell serves as the outreach coordinator. "And you’re also going to get a box of fresh produce with fresh salads and fresh fruits so that with the meals we’re hoping that this will help you to go through a whole week."
To register simply send an email to info@buccanprovisions.org.
