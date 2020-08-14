Second Martin County classroom must quarantine after student shows coronavirus symptoms

For the second time in just four days, students at another Martin County school must quarantine at home after a child showed possible symptoms of COVID-19 on Friday.
Superintendent Laurie Gaylord told WPTV that 11 students in a classroom at Hobe Sound Elementary School must quarantine at home.
"Today, just today, there was another classroom," Gaylord said. "I do believe they quarantined the classroom."
Under the Martin County School District's policy regarding COVID-19, the students must stay at home for 14 days.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Back To School | Coronavirus
On Wednesday, a school district spokesperson said 24 students in a classroom at Seawind Elementary School near Hobe Sound must quarantine at home for two weeks after a student showed possible symptoms of COVID-19.
Gaylord said the teacher in that classroom has not shown symptoms of the coronavirus, therefore she is remote teaching from her classroom while her students watch the lessons online from home.
This is the first week of school for Martin County students.
The school year started on Tuesday with about 38% of students opting for virtual learning, according to Gaylord, and the rest taking traditional in-classroom instruction.
Scripps Only Content 2020