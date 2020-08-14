St. Lucie County sheriff tests positive for coronavirus

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara has tested positive for COVID-19, and thinks he contracted the virus at a law enforcement conference last month where several other people are believed to have gotten infected.
WPTV confirmed that Mascara tested positive on July 31, and he said he's feeling a little better each day.
The sheriff said he believes he was infected with COVID-19 while attending the Florida Sheriffs Association Summer Conference, which was held from July 26 to 28 in Bonita Springs in Southwest Florida, even though he said everyone at the conference was practicing social distancing and other safety measures.
According to an investigative report by our news partners at WFTS in Tampa, at least six law enforcement officials tested positive for COVID-19 after attending last month's conference, including three Florida sheriffs, the director and deputy director of the Florida Department of Corrections, and another unidentified person.
In addition, four FSA staff members who attended the conference also tested positive.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody went to the event, but WFTS reported that their test results came back negative.
Sheriff Mascara said he will get retested for COVID-19 on Monday, Aug. 17.
