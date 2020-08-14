State's new coronavirus deaths subside to 148, pass 9,000 including nonresidents; cases increase 6,236

In Palm Beach County, there is encouraging news for the second day in a row. Increased cases were 274 after 293 the day before and the first-time daily positive rate reported from labs Wednesday was 7.0 percent one day after 6.1, the lowest in two weeks, among more than 3,500 tests. The state rate decreased to 9.52 after 11.87 the day before but 9.35 excluding the data from the new lab. The high was 12.03 on July 29.