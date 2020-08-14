Task force discusses reopening long-term care facilities in Florida to visitors

How will long-term care facilities in Florida safely reopen to family members and other visitors?
That's what state officials are discussing on Friday afternoon.
The Task Force on the Safe and Limited Re-Opening of Long-Term Care Facilities, which was created by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, is holding a virtual meeting.
The goal of the task force is to create guidelines to allow family members to safely visit their loved ones in long-term care facilities, like nursing homes and assisted living centers.
Visitation at those facilities stopped in March in an effort to limit the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
