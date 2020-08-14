Tropical Storm Kyle forms in the northwest Atlantic

The 2020 hurricane season continues to stay active as we head into peak season.
The National Hurricane Center said Friday afternoon that Tropical Storm Kyle formed in the northwest Atlantic Ocean. It is about 185 miles southeast of Atlantic City, New Jersey.
MORE: Hurricane Guide
First Alert Meteorologist James Wieland said this is the earlier "K" storm on record. Previously, the earliest "K" storm was Hurricane Katrina in 2005, which devastated New Orleans.
The storm is expected to move east away from the United States and not affect our weather.
At 5 p.m. Friday, Tropical Storm Kyle has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and moving east-northeast at 17 mph.
Slight strengthening is possible Friday night and Saturday.
Kyle is forecast to become post-tropical by late Sunday or early Monday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center.
Scripps Only Content 2020