United Way CEO urges people to donate to Bill Brooks' Food For Families

You can help make a difference in our community on Friday and put food on the table for so many that are hurting during the coronavirus pandemic.
WPTV and the United Way are teaming up for a Virtual Food Drive as part of our Bill Brooks' Food For Families campaign.
On Frida, you can call into our all-day telethon and choose which local community you want your donation to go to.
Laurie George, the CEO of the United Way of Palm Beach County, said this is a time unlike anything she's ever seen before in our community, and the need is great.
"We have a really generous community and the thing that is so remarkable is that we are in it together," George said. "People really understand that we need to take care of each other, all work as one big system, and we don't want to see anyone suffer."
WPTV and the United Way's virtual telethon runs until 7 p.m. Friday. To donate, call 561-364-3245.
To learn more about the Bill Brooks' Food For Families campaign, click here.
