1 dead, 4 injured after 3-vehicle crash in Stuart

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a Martin County bus, a private ambulance and a pickup truck.
The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday along Southeast Velasquez Avenue near Southeast Seville Avenue in Stuart.
According to the FHP, an ambulance carrying a 77-year-old patient was traveling south on Velasquez Avenue when it slammed into a Martin County bus traveling on Seville Street and hit a parked pickup truck.
The patient, who was secured on a stretcher in the back of the ambulance, was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unknown whether the crash led up to his death.
The driver and a passenger in the ambulance suffered minor injuries.
The driver of the bus and a passenger also suffered minor injuries.
Velasquez Avenue was blocked both ways for several hours as troopers investigated the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
Scripps Only Content 2020