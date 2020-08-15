1 dead, 4 injured after 3-vehicle crash in Stuart

August 15, 2020 at 8:30 AM EDT - Updated August 15 at 8:30 AM

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a Martin County bus, a private ambulance and a pickup truck.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday along Southeast Velasquez Avenue near Southeast Seville Avenue in Stuart.

According to the FHP, an ambulance carrying a 77-year-old patient was traveling south on Velasquez Avenue when it slammed into a Martin County bus traveling on Seville Street and hit a parked pickup truck.

The patient, who was secured on a stretcher in the back of the ambulance, was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unknown whether the crash led up to his death.

The driver and a passenger in the ambulance suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the bus and a passenger also suffered minor injuries.

Velasquez Avenue was blocked both ways for several hours as troopers investigated the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

