1 dead, 4 injured following three-vehicle crash in Stuart

1 dead, 4 injured following three-vehicle crash in Stuart
August 14, 2020 at 10:25 PM EDT - Updated August 15 at 12:35 AM

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a Martin County bus, a private ambulance, and a pickup truck.

The crash happened Friday at 5:12 p.m. along SE Velasquez Avenue, near SE Seville Avenue in Stuart.

Officials say an ambulance carrying a 77-year-old patient was traveling south on SE Velasquez Avenue when it entered the intersection of SE Seville Street, t-boned a Martin County bus, and hit a parked pickup truck.

The patient,t who was secured on a stretcher on the back of the ambulance, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP. It's unknown whether the crash led up to his death.

The driver and a passenger in the ambulance suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the bus and a passenger also suffered minor injuries.

Velasquez Ave. was blocked both ways for several hours as officers worked the scene.

The case is pending investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2020