1 dead, 4 injured following three-vehicle crash in Stuart

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a Martin County bus, a private ambulance, and a pickup truck.
The crash happened Friday at 5:12 p.m. along SE Velasquez Avenue, near SE Seville Avenue in Stuart.
Officials say an ambulance carrying a 77-year-old patient was traveling south on SE Velasquez Avenue when it entered the intersection of SE Seville Street, t-boned a Martin County bus, and hit a parked pickup truck.
The patient,t who was secured on a stretcher on the back of the ambulance, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP. It's unknown whether the crash led up to his death.
The driver and a passenger in the ambulance suffered minor injuries.
The driver of the bus and a passenger also suffered minor injuries.
Velasquez Ave. was blocked both ways for several hours as officers worked the scene.
The case is pending investigation.
