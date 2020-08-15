Female deputy fire chief honored in Boynton Beach

A local hero was honored on Saturday at Sims Park in Boynton Beach.
The community recognized Latosha Clemons, the first black woman deputy fire chief in the city's history.
She says she is very humble and honored to be recognized by Boynton Beach residents.
“I’m just a girl here from Boynton Beach that worked in this community for over 26 years. All my family and friends live in this community my grandparents my parents. So just to have the community consider me as part of a legacy is momentous and I’m very grateful,” she said.
She also said she is 'semi-retired' and she wants to become a mentor for young Black women who wish to pursue careers as first responders.
Scripps Only Content 2020