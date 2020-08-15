Food distribution held in West Palm Beach

A food distribution was held at the Urban League of Palm Beach County in West Palm Beach on Saturday.
More than 200 volunteers distributed food for a second time this summer via a drive-thru to families in need.
It was held in partnership with Feeding South Florida.
The president of the league, Patrick Franklin, said it was a wonderful day for the community in West Palm Beach but is asking for your help.
“Think about those who may not have what you have. Think of those who are hurting. Think of those who don’t know where their next meal is coming from and if it’s in your heart, help us,” he said.
In all, the Urban League of Palm Beach County distributed food to over 1,100 families.
If you'd like to help them, visit ulpbc.org.
