At least 17 unlocked vehicles burglarized overnight in Palm City

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred overnight within The Meadows community of Martin Downs in Palm City.
Deputies have taken at least 17 reports so far and expect that number to increase.
All of the vehicles burglarized were left unlocked.
Residents living in and around the area of The Meadows community are encouraged to check their vehicles.
If you have exterior cameras on your home and have captured suspicious activity, you are encouraged to contact the Martin County Sheriff's Office at 772-220-7170 so investigators may review that footage.
