Man found living in luxury suite at Florida soccer stadium

A homeless man somehow got into a Florida soccer stadium and lived in a luxury suite for two weeks, police said.
Daniel Neja, 39, was arrested Monday after a cleaning crew entered a suite at Al Lang Stadium and found razors, opened shaving cream containers and blankets, St. Petersburg police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez told the Tampa Bay Times.
The stadium is home to the Tampa Bay Rowdies professional soccer team.
MORE WEIRD NEWS: Florida man sings and reads to relax gators
According to an arrest affidavit, Neja had access to merchandise storage areas and stole more than $1,000 worth of clothing. Police said he also made entry into the food storage areas and consumed about $250 in drinks.
Fernandez told WFTS, the ABC affiliate in the Tampa Bay area, that surveillance video showed Neja was "there as long as two weeks without anybody noticing." She said it's "possible he might have just blended in."
Pinellas County jail records show that Neja faces charges of burglary and resisting an officer without violence. He remained in jail Friday in lieu of a $5,150 bond.
Scripps Only Content 2020