March protesting human trafficking held in West Palm Beach

Protesters met at Flagler Park in West Palm Beach on Saturday and marched down Clematis Street to the Palm Beach County Courthouse where survivors spoke about human trafficking.
There was also a moment of silence.
The organizer, Gabrielle Fox, said she has started a petition calling for legislation reform in the state of Florida for anyone convicted of child sex crimes.
"I just think there needs to be minimum sentences, very harsh minimum sentences, for people who either share child pornography or child exploitation," she said.
Fox said she would like to see a mandatory class for students and teachers explaining the ways to help prevent child sex trafficking.
