Motorcyclists pray for police officers in Fort Pierce

A convoy of motorcycles stopped at the Fort Pierce Police Department to pray for the officers on Saturday.
The group of motorcyclists is part of the "Riding for the Son" Christian Motorcyclists Association and they rode from Jupiter to Sebastian, stopping at six locations along the way to pray for law enforcement along the Treasure Coast.
The ride was organized by "Treasure Coast Tent America" who organizes annual faith-related events.
Several Fort Pierce police patrol units were on hand to assist.
Scripps Only Content 2020