One person fatally shot on Friday night near Belle Glade
August 15, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT - Updated August 15 at 11:50 AM

Deputies are investigating after one person was fatally shot Friday night in unincorporated Belle Glade.

Deputies responded to shots fired at 34 Roosevelt Street at 10:25 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies located a male suffering from gunshot wound(s).

He was transported to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived at the crime scene to investigate.

The motive and suspect information are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

