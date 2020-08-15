One person fatally shot on Friday night near Belle Glade

Deputies are investigating after one person was fatally shot Friday night in unincorporated Belle Glade.
Deputies responded to shots fired at 34 Roosevelt Street at 10:25 p.m.
Upon arrival, deputies located a male suffering from gunshot wound(s).
He was transported to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived at the crime scene to investigate.
The motive and suspect information are unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
Scripps Only Content 2020