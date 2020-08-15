Teens who died in Port St. Lucie car crash last weekend remembered at baseball field

Friends and family of the three Port St. Lucie teens that were tragically killed in last weekend's car crash gathered at the diamond at Southwest Little League baseball field in Whispering Pines Park on Saturday.
They gathered to say goodbye to 16-year-olds Nehemiah Turban and Christian Bono and his brother 15-year-old Matthew Bono.
Coaches and friends remember the good times spent with the teens and say they were larger than life and will be missed.
Two of the teens went to Centennial High School in Port St. Lucie and the third went to Treasure Coast High School.
Two of the teens died at the scene of a car accident near the intersection of California Boulevard and Heatherwood Boulevard. The third teen died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash a few days later.
