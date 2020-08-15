Teens who died in Port St. Lucie car crash remembered at baseball field

Friends and family of the three Port St. Lucie teenagers who were killed in last weekend's car crash gathered Saturday at the Southwest Little League Baseball Field in Whispering Pines Park.
They gathered to say goodbye to Nehemiah Turban, Christian Bono, both 16, and his 15-year-old brother, Matthew Bono.
Coaches and friends remember the good times spent with the teens and said they were larger than life and will be missed.
Two of the teens went to Centennial High School in Port St. Lucie and the third went to Treasure Coast High School.
Two of the teens died at the scene of the crash near the intersection of California Boulevard and Heatherwood Boulevard. The third teen died as a result of his injuries a few days later.
